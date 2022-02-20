ENGLEWOOD — At 21, home school graduate Caitlin Harper is a business owner who wants to make sure her store gives back something to the community every week.
Harper's store, The Book Worm, 2828 S. McCall Road, Suite 14 in Englewood's Tiffany Square, is filled with more than 11,000 hard and softcover books. She added hundreds of books since becoming the owner five months ago.
Harper grew up in North Port, and her family moved to Englewood. After graduating, she wanted to work in the library system. However, due to the pandemic, libraries weren't hiring entry-level positions.
So instead, Harper made bookmarks and other items and sold them online before getting the job at the Book Worm, which was fairly new at Tiffany Plaza. She liked working there.
"When the owner wanted to sell the store, I said I was interested," Harper said. "It was a dream for me, something I've always cherished. I don't consider it work if it's something I love."
Harper sells children's items for a quarter. She has her homemade jewelry, stuffed animals and lots of other children's merchandise. In the back of the store there are several chairs for families to sit and explore hundreds of book titles from Dr. Seuss to Marvel Classics.
There's also a selection of fiction, romance, classic, fantasy, sci-fi, historical fiction, mystery, true crime, young adult, and non-fiction, as well as picture books, cozy mystery, audio books and DVDs.
"To me it's like the children can get little affordable prizes for reading," she said. "If the store can help promote a child's love for reading, I think it's worth it."
Hardcover books are $2 and soft cover are $1.50. Anyone who brings in a book in good condition receives a 50-cent credit toward a book in the store. There are lots of favorites like Stephen King, Tom Clancy, Patricia Cornwell, Stephen Coonts, Harper Lee and Janet Evanovich.
"Kids love it because they can get different books all of the time," Harper said. "I only have a few books that are more than $2. They are either originals or signed by local authors like Sally Simon who wrote Punta Gorda Dreams."
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
