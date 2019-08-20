ESbowling082119aa

Payton Shaw has fun on the floor of Englewood Bowl during the annual Pioneer Days charity bowling event Sunday. Bowlers bowled a few games, had fun and raised money for Project Phoenix, the Green Street Church Museum, Friends of Stump Pass and Englewood Community Coalition. For more about Pioneer Days and upcoming events, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.

