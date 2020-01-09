ENGLEWOOD — Trenton Eisemann had a great Christmas and New Year.
But the Myakka River Elementary School student never made it back to school after the break.
Instead, the 7-year-old wound up in the intensive care unit at Tampa General Hospital after a freak trampoline accident. He's recovering from surgery to reattach his right thumb. The family is waiting to see if the surgery was successful.
"Trenton wore a gold ring on his thumb and as he was getting off the trampoline," his mother, Brii Eisemann, explained. "The ring got caught on a screw on the pole. When he jumped off, his body weight was too heavy and it ripped his thumb off."
Trenton underwent surgery called digital replantion. Doctors were only able to save one blood vessel.
"With very little blood flow, it will either work or the thumb will gradually die and he will need it removed," Brii Eisemann said. "He will be in ICU for a few days before they move him to pediatric floor. With all the risks of infection, his doctors need to watch him very carefully."
Doctors put the Englewood boy on blood thinners.
"They actually had leeches on his thumb to pull the blood flow and keep it moving," Eisemann explained. "It will be a very long recovery road for him."
Eisemann said for now she would like for the public to pray for Trenton after the family received bad news Thursday.
"The leeches won’t latch on the tip on Trenton's thumb," Eisemann said. "The doctors believe it is congested and don't believe the thumb is going to survive. They wrapped it up."
Eisemann is working with doctors on other options for Trenton. They will be staying at the hospital in case there are complications.
"Trenton could really use the prayers," she said. "I thank everyone for their help and prayers. I’m so grateful for every single one of you, but this is very hard for me and I can’t imagine the pain Trenton is suffering. Please pray, pray pray. Miracles happen every day."
Eisemann said she would really like to thank the first-responders who helped Trenton and got him onto the helicopter for the airlift to the Tampa hospital.
"I think Trenton would like to meet them and give them a hug for helping him," Eisemann said. "We will be contacting them when we get back to Englewood."
As for Trenton's recovery, his mom said he could use some uplifting cards, letters and drawings.
"My son is the sweetest most sensitive soul you would ever meet and he did not deserve this," Eisemann said. "My son is alive and breathing, and that alone is a blessing."
Cards can be sent to Trenton Eisemann, 7173 Coventry Terrace, Englewood, FL 34224.
Fundraising efforts
Brii Eisemann launched a Gofundme account asking for $1,500 to help with her bills and hotel costs because now she now cannot work.
"I babysit and have a little home business, but I can’t leave Trenton up here to go home," Eisemann said. "I will pay it forward when I am able."
Hearing about Eisemann's plea, Kendra Porter, a local community advocate, businesswoman and friend of the family, started spreading the word about Trenton's plight.
"I told my friends in New England and they shared the Gofundme information," Porter said. "A bunch of my friends up north made donations. They, along with the great people of Englewood, doubled the amount. I know Brii can use it because she doesn't know how long Trenton will be in the hospital. None of the bills have come in yet from the accident.
"Trenton was airlifted from Englewood to Tampa General, and that will cost thousands," Porter said.
