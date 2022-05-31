ENGLEWOOD — On Tuesday, Englewood Elks members were still taking inventory of missing items after an early Saturday morning break-in at the lodge.
Members gave Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigators information and evidence Saturday morning, according to Jim Masucci, of Englewood Elks Lodge 2378.
“We think it happened around 1:30 a.m., and no one was here,” he said. “We are still in the middle of investigating what happened. There was property damage and some cash taken. The sheriff’s department has everything so far.”
Masucci said it’s disappointing that someone would break in, cause damage and steal from a charitable organization.
“The person really stole from children and veterans, because that’s where the proceeds we raise go to in this community,” Masucci said. “Anytime something like this happens it is concerning. The way the world is today, you have to be ready for something like this, and that’s sad.”
The Memorial Day observance at the post went on as planned Monday. However, the post canceled bar bingo Saturday to clean up the damage.
“Sometimes people panic, but we didn’t,” he said. “Unfortunately these things happen. We hope there’s an arrest coming soon.”
Investigators are looking for a white male captured on video wearing a mask and gloves, Sarasota County deputies reported. The person unplugged the video cameras and kicked in doors and stole money from the tip jars and there was damage to the ATM machine. Money was taken from a pull tab machine and the ATM machine.
Cash registers and desk drawers in the office were rummaged through or damaged and detectives processed the scene for fingerprints or DNA, reports show.
Anyone who has information about the break-in can call 941-366-8477 or 941-861-4900 or submit an tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.