Englewood Turkey Trot
The Englewood Turkey Trot 5K is set for 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at Ann Dever Memorial Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. This is as family fun run that benefits the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps people with cancer and their families. Register at www.active.com for $15 per adult and $5 per child. Day-of-event registration is 6:30 a.m. and is $20 for adults and $5 for children. For information, contact Real Bikes of Englewood at 941-445-7325 or go to the shop at 445 S. Indiana Ave. (S.R. 776), Englewood.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at the church 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. There will be no seating inside the church this year.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Dec. 11, Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Evening of Hope
Lock ‘N Key Restaurant and Farlow’s on the Water will host an Evening of Hope, a festive night of fundraising under the stars of Manasota Key that will benefit the Boys & Girls Club and their Englewood building project. Evening of Hope will be 5-10 p.m. Dec. 11 at the brand new Magnolia’s on the Bay, 2395 North Beach Road, Englewood. There will be live music, silent and live auctions, an open bar and plenty of delicious food. Dress is “holiday casual.” Tickets are on sale now for $150 per person. Sponsorship packages are available. For information, contact Ashley Dignam at 941-468-1415 or dignamashley@gmail.com.
Fall Garden Tour and Sale
{div}The Lemon Bay Garden Club will present its annual Fall Garden Tour and Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be a presale event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18 at the clubhouse.
The event will include tours of six gardens around the community. The sale will feature many kinds of unique plants, handmade crafts, cards and raffle baskets. Tickets for the tour are $15 and are available at the clubhouse. For tickets and information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Concert in the Park
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.) American Made will play rock hits from the '60s to the '80s. Admission and parking are free. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. Please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.

Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your camera for photo ops, play games, win prizes, do crafts, enjoy hot chocolate. Cost is $10 per child, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult(s). Register at bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or at North Port Aquatic, Morgan Family, or George Mullen Community Centers. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing on Feb, 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.{/div}
