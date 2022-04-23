Forest fire continues to rage near Englewood, Gulf Cove, Myakka State Forest

A forest fire that started Saturday evening continued to rage late into the night near Myakka State Forest and portions of Englewood East and Gulf Cove. Firefighters from Florida Forest Service, Charlotte County, Englewood and other agencies are assisting in the work.
PHOTO PROVIDED/FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE/MYAKKA RIVER DISTRICT
Area of the Gulf Cove fire is near Jennings Boulevard.
PHOTO PROVIDED/FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE/MYAKKA RIVER DISTRICT
GULF COVE - Authorities are continuing to fight a large brush fire edging from Gulf Cove toward Myakka State Forest.
It is about 30 percent contained as of 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to social media posts from Florida Forest Service, Myakka River District. It had engulfed about 150 acres of the forest.
Winds continued to be strong Saturday night.
At 8:30 p.m. Saturday firefighters had pushed a brush fire back from Jennings Boulevard in Gulf Cove and were working to contain the fire in the wooded area of Myakka State Forest, despite strong wind gusts.
The fire had jumped Jennings Boulevard, got out of control, and threatened homes in Gulf Cove on Saturday evening. Firefighters from Englewood, Charlotte and Florida Forest Service worked to protect homes in the area and as of 9 p.m. there was no real damage to homes reported.
Jennings Boulevard is adjacent to an undeveloped area where the fire began.
"Fire is already burning a shed, and a home on Callaway Street is threatened," Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said earlier in the evening.
He said Air 1 was going to be dumping water on the blaze.
By 6:45 p.m., the area of DuBarry Avenue, Murphy Street, Callaway Street, and Foresman Boulevard was shut to traffic.
A transmission between fire and EMS crews related one homeowner was moving cars away from their home.
