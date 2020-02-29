ENGLEWOOD — Several thousand thirsty beer drinkers conquered the long lines for a sampling of beers from around the nation Saturday at the Sunrise Rotary Beer Fest. Proceeds went to the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Community Trust, which gives supports community projects including the July 4 fireworks and local schools. Participants sampled beers from Tampa’s Cigar City Brewing, Oskar Blues, Terrapin Brewing from Athens Georgia, Lagunitas Brewing, Fort Myers Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Bells, JDubs Brewing from Sarasota and Bullfrog Creek Brewing in Valrico, Florida.

