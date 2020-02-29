ENGLEWOOD — Several thousand thirsty beer drinkers conquered the long lines for a sampling of beers from around the nation Saturday at the Sunrise Rotary Beer Fest. Proceeds went to the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Community Trust, which gives supports community projects including the July 4 fireworks and local schools. Participants sampled beers from Tampa’s Cigar City Brewing, Oskar Blues, Terrapin Brewing from Athens Georgia, Lagunitas Brewing, Fort Myers Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Bells, JDubs Brewing from Sarasota and Bullfrog Creek Brewing in Valrico, Florida.
Breweries attract a thirsty crowd at Sunrise Rotary Beer Fest
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Community News Editor
-
-
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.