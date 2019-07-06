Brookdale Senior Living in Rotonda West held a ceremony recently to honor local veteran heroes.

Following the service, all of the veterans who live at Brookdale watched as the new Wall of Honor was unveiled.

Each veteran received a card and photo and another photo of the veteran is displayed in a frame on the Honor Wall.

The wall construction and ceremony was donated by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Kays Ponger & Uselton.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

