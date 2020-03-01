Brookdale Rotonda's 8th Health Fair benefits many

During the recent Health and Wellness Fair hosted by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living raised $959 for The Jubilee Center, which provides food and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless in Englewood. Pictured are Brenda Peckham, left, sales manager and coordinator of the Health Fair, and Ruth Hill, executive director of the St. David’s Jubilee Center. For more about the Jubilee Center, visit stdavids.dioswfl.org.