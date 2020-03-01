Brookdale Rotonda's 8th Health Fair benefits many

ROTONDA WEST — A steady flow of more than 200 area residents took advantage of a free Health and Wellness Fair hosted by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living on Feb. 21.
The eighth annual fair provided testing and information to residents seeking healthy living.
Thirty agencies offered valuable services, including hearing and blood-sugar testing, dental, cancer, vision, medical marijuana, and veteran's resources.
Also on hand were Senior Friendship Centers, Area Agency on Aging, Division of Blind Services, Rotonda West Neighborhood Watch, Coastal Cruisers, Englewood Area Fire Control District, Charlotte County Sheriff's representative, and many more.
Volunteers from the Jubilee Center of St. David's Church helped with arrangements, as did Triple S of Englewood, an organization of business people supporting business people. The Jubilee Center, which provides food, clothing and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless, was the beneficiary of $959 from the raffles and food service.
Right at Home representative Audrey Chavez expressed the sentiments of many vendors and visitors. "This is the best health fair we have participated in and can't wait for next year." Right at Home provides in-home care and senior companionship.
Balance testing and hearing screening drew the largest crowds.
"Our Health Fair grows every year and we are pleased to offer a wide range of important services," commented Brenda Peckham, sales manager of Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living and fair organizer since its inception. She thanked neighbor Faith Lutheran Church for parking and Thoroughbred Golf Carts for providing visitor transportation.
