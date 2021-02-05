ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters are working to control a brush fire in a remote area of Gulf Cove, near the Myakka State Forest.
Charlotte County and Englewood firefighters are on the 12100 block of Diversey Avenue, just a few blocks east of the state forest. The call came in at 1:53 p.m.
At 2:15 p.m., fire command said the fire was in control.
