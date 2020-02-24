ROTONDA — The call went out to firefighters Monday to help Charlotte County battle what became a fire that consumed more than 60 acres.
No homes were lost and no injuries were reported Monday.
Charlotte County Fire Rescue/EMS received a 911 call at 11:24 a.m. Monday about what was originally described as a two-acre brush fire. Fanned by 11 mph winds, the brush fire quickly grew and charred more than 60 acres — possibly as many as 80 acres — along the eastern edge of the Rotonda West Circle at Boundary Boulevard and the Rotonda Sands neighborhood west of Masthead Road.
“About 40 homes had to be evacuated,” Charlotte Fire spokesman Todd Dunn said Monday.
Kathleen Powers, who is renting a home on Eddy Drive while her new home is being built, didn’t need firefighters to tell her it was time to leave.
Shortly after noon, a friend called asking her if she realized a brush fire was swallowing up acreage around her home. Powers looked out her front door and saw flames rising up among trees and brush across a pond.
Powers gathered up her passport, birth certificate, computer and her greyhound Shady, and left. The flames, she said, jumped the pond. Through the trees and flames, she could see that the roof of her home wasn’t seared by flames.
Another evacuee was Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, who lives in the Rotonda area when the Rays are here training. He was supposed to start in left field Monday in the Rays’ spring training game against the Boston Red Sox, but was scratched from the lineup due to the fire.
Several residents in Englewood and elsewhere experienced brief power fluctuations as Florida Power & Light rerouted power away from the power lines in the area that was burning.
Charlotte County declared the fire contained at 3:22 p.m. While some homes and landscaping might see residual heat damage, Dunn said, no homes were lost to the fire. Also, no injuries were reported as firefighters continued to quell the flames Monday.
Made up of firefighters from Estero north to Bradenton, three firefighting strike teams — two from Lee County and one from Manatee County — assisted Charlotte County, along with the state Forestry Service, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Englewood Area Fire Control District, North Port, Boca Grande and Sarasota County fire departments. Firefighters on the ground got some help from the Charlotte County helicopter, which hauled huge buckets of lake water and dumped them onto the flames.
Firefighters would continue to stay in the area, looking for any hot spots that may spark up.
