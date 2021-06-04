Buchan Airport Group awards scholarship

Kim Deins, scholarship chairperson, and Luke Sleight, scholarship award winner from Venice High School.

ENGLEWOOD — Although the annual Buchan Airport Fly-In was not held this year because of the pandemic, the Buchan Airport Group awarded its annual scholarship.

The worthy recipient for 2021 is Luke Sleight, a senior at Venice High School who will be attending the National Aviation Academy near the St. Petersburg International Airport. The academy specializes in teaching subjects pertaining to aircraft and avionics technical work which leads to FAA licensing.

Planning is underway to again conduct the Buchan Airport Fly-In next March 2022 at Englewood's historic grassy airfield, which is just off State Road 776 at Old Englewood Road. Since the pandemic prevented aviation gatherings this year, it is anticipated that a large turnout of visiting aircraft from all over South Florida will be in attendance for the event. For more about the Buchan group, visit buchanairport.weebly.com, or the Buchan Airport page on Facebook.

