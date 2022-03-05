ENGLEWOOD — Ava Andelin, 2, touched the knobs and switches on the old Cessna Sky Hawk 172 on Saturday morning while visiting the Buchan Fly-In with her great-grandmother Esther Horton.
“This is actually my first time volunteering at the FlyIn,” said Horton, a longtime Englewood resident.
Horton took a break from helping with the Lemon Bay Historical Society when her great-granddaughter led her mother Addison to the Cessna used as a training plane for a flight school in Venice.
“She’s going to rearrange everything in that airplane,” Addison said, joking. “She really likes it in there.”
Hundreds poured into Buchan Airport in Englewood 0n Saturday to watch planes land and take off, perform aerial acrobatics in the sky and create smoke trails with vintage air crafts on the ground and in the air.
“I liked seeing the plane that blew smoke by us and then he went up in the air in the plane,” Maya Neskovski said.
Maya is a 7-year-old Taylor Ranch Elementary School student who lives near Englewood’s grassy airfield, 1390 Old Englewood Road. “It’s fun to see all of these planes.”
Maya’s brother, Lucas, 10, liked watching the planes take off.
“This is our first time coming here to the Fly-In,” he said. “We don’t live far from here so we get to see planes land and take off everyday.”
While many watched the planes, others eat quiche under a tent catered by The French Artisan. It’s just as much a part of the Fly-In as the Boeing Stearman or Beech Staggerwing on display.
The annual Buchan Fly-In attracts many pilots — some from 100 miles away. And while some arrived on bicycles, motorcycles and mopeds, a few people drove old Ford antique cars to the event to keep in the spirit of the vintage airplanes flying over head.
Sandy Taylor and Chuck Richardson spent the morning meeting and talking to pilots from all over the country.
“I like going to fly-ins,” Richardson said. “I went to one in Naples and got to fly in a Ford aircraft sponsored by the U.S. Navy.”
The pair from Canada had a good time checking out the variety of aircrafts at the show.
“I just love this show, this is something,” Richardson said. “It’s fantastic. It has vintage planes, experimental ones and many other types. I enjoy meeting real pilots. I like to fly, but the pilots are the ones with the real stories, so many great stories.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.