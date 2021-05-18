ENGLEWOOD — With hundreds of Jell-O shots lined up, Kendra Porter as the celebrity bartender and a band called Smudge Kitten, Leadership Englewood's class' fundraiser may even top last month's wine-tasting fundraiser.
The leadership gang is sponsoring a quick fundraiser to help local charities set for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Snook's Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar, 779 W. Wentworth St., Englewood.
"I really wanted to support a smaller chamber business for a fundraising partner," said Suncoast Central Realty Realtor Maria Cummings, who is in the 2021 Leadership Englewood class.
Cummings said raffle prizes include Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Tennessee Titans tickets, a Yeti cooler and a day-long boat rental.
"The sunset is beautiful at Snook's, there will be live music, drinks, prizes and much more, and all for a great cause," Cummings said.
The Englewood Chamber sponsors the Leadership class. Each group learns about tourism, arts, culture, nonprofits, government and business in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. At the end of the session, each class does a legacy fundraising project supporting local charities as a gift back to the community.
Cummings said she and others in the group quickly organized the Thursday event because Snook's was eager to help, and Porter, another Leadership Englewood alum, jokingly believes she can out-do former classmate Brian Faro's bartender skills at last month's.
"I think it’s an awesome idea for Leadership to bring alumni into their events as celebrity bartenders," Porter said. "Plus I know they know I can bring in a good-sized crowd. I love it and will do anything I can to help."
Leadership Englewood is also designed to expose the class to opportunities and challenges in the area while opening the dialogue among emerging and current community leaders.
"What I've taken away from this experience is there's no one leader, we are all leaders," Cummings said. "The beauty of this class is we like each other and we get along. You have to have a voice if you want to be heard and we are all respectful of each process."
The group's next fundraiser project is Havana Nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 26 at the Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle. It's $50 per person.
"We will have a cigar roller, spirits, music and dancing, games, silent auction and raffles," said class member Rachel Dion. "Sponsorship levels are still available."
For more information, email leadershipenglewood21@gmail.com
