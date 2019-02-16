Howard Goodrich, volunteers and the board of directors of Englewood Helping Hand need a miracle.
They must raise more than $220,000 for a new building by May.
With an approaching deadline, Goodrich — executive director of Helping Hand — and the board launched a capital fund drive in January. So far they’ve received a commitment from the Englewood United Methodist Church for a 99-year lease of the land for $1 a year.
That would keep their facility near it’s present site on the church’s campus at 700 E. Dearborn St. The land is valued at $250,000 of the $820,000 project.
Plans for the new, larger building include running water, bathrooms, a kitchen, a food pantry, three offices, and a meeting room — to be built just south of the existing building on the church’s property.
“We have $325,000 of cash on hand,” Goodrich said. “We also raised $30,000 in pledges so far.”
Helping Hand is a nonprofit social services agency that doesn’t receive government funding from either Sarasota or Charlotte counties. It serves residents in both counties in Englewood with rental assistance, food and utility bills. Helping Hand is run mostly through volunteer helpers, a board of directors and donations from local churches, nonprofits and private donors.
“We really are out of room,” Goodrich said. “We are seeing more and more people now than in the past. Our volunteers are cramped into a small space in the food pantry. If we get a large donation of frozen food, we have challenges on where to store it. The only good news is the need is great so it goes quickly.”
Goodrich said the lack of affordable housing in the area is driving the need. With so many people struggling to pay high rents, they have little money left to buy food or pay other bills.
“I really do think there is a competition among the baby boomers who are selling their homes up north and coming here with cash for a home here, and the millennials who are just starting out and can’t afford to buy a home, so they are paying high rent,” Goodrich said. “Just on my street alone are 15 homes. They are being bought and rehabbed. But only a couple of them are for rent. So it makes it really hard for younger people with families to live here. They end up needing our help.”
In order to raise more money for the building fund, Goodrich will meet with local foundations to apply for grants.
“I have a meeting with Jon Thaxton from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to learn more about grant opportunities,” he said. “We need the money. We are sending letters to potential donors. We have been getting some checks back which keeps us hopeful.”
Goodrich said he’s seen a 20 percent increase in the number of people using Helping Hand assistance since last year at this time.
Red tide hitting Englewood caused long-lasting problems on people who are behind after not working full-time or even part-time during the summer months when their jobs shuttered due to the foul dead-fish smell.
Helping Hand saw an increase of food pantry users from about 280 a month to nearly 400.
Each Monday through Thursday, three to five volunteers bag up and pack out canned goods for residents in need. The group also gives backpacks for the homeless. Items always needed are fleece blankets, rain ponchos, razors, bug spray, lip balm, sun screen, deodorant, can openers, flip-flops, alcohol wipes, socks, Band-aids, first aid and sewing kits, antiseptic creams and plastic water bottles.
If you would like to donate, or if your group would like to do a fundraiser for the Englewood Helping Hand Building Fund, visit www.englewoodhelpinghand.org to learn more or call 941-460-2791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.