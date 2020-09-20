The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will celebrate the organization's 60th anniversary Oct. 16 at the newly opened wine bar Rumours in Englewood's Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
This celebration will be in conjunction with the BPWEV Annual Wine Tasting fundraiser to support their Adult Learner Scholarships and to benefit BPWEV.
Founded in 1960 and called BPW Englewood at the time, the members of this new organization dedicated endless hours and efforts to support civic projects in this area. The first project they adopted was granting scholarship loans, available to any woman regardless of age, according to her particular need.
In the early 1960s, the group launched many important projects that today still benefit this community, including working on founding a new library, establishing a community-wide sewage system, discussing an Englewood school system, appealing to the state of Florida for a stoplight at Dearborn Street and State Road 776, and supporting the Loveland Center.
In 1962, Josephine Cortes, founder of the Pioneer Days, became the group's first “Woman of the Year.” Pioneer Days is a huge event now with a grand parade attended by people from local and distant communities.
In the 1970s, BPW strongly lobbied for a high school in Englewood, which became a reality in 1979. In 1977-78, BPW contributed funds to establish a Manatee Community College branch in Venice, which today evolved into the State College of Florida.
In 1982, when Betty Swanson was president, BPW had 173 members. In 1995, the Money for Mammogram, now Dollars for Mammograms, was established by former BPW president Pat Newton and president Jan Birch, thanks to an endowment from a man whose wife had died of breast cancer.
Today, Dollars for Mammograms serves uninsured women in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Rita Bertler is the current president.
In the mid-2000s, Englewood BPW became BPW Englewood and Venice. A new website was created and the newsletter was published electronically, all thanks to the help of former BPWEV president Bobbie Marquis.
BPWEV continues holding wine tasting fundraisers for Adult Learner Scholarships. This event is becoming very popular and BPWEV invites the community to join them Oct. 16, to celebrate the organization's 60th anniversary while supporting its scholarship program.
Visit www.bpwev.org for tickets and more information.
The event includes tastings of a selection of wines and variety of delicious foods, chances to win baskets, plus live music with appropriate social distancing. (Masks are required when not sipping wine or enjoying the food). Entertainment will be provided by the Shark Sisters, a fun local trio of female musicians.
The wine tasting is set for 5-8 p.m. Oct 16 at Rumors, 1807 Englewood Road. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. They are available at www.bpwev.org, or mail checks to BPWEV, P.O. Box 611, Englewood, FL 34295.
The members of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice are committed to continuing the legacy created by the founders and earlier members and strive to continue with the positive impact the organization has had on our local community.
Friends, former members and women interested in joining BPWEV are invited to attend this fun filled celebration.
Visit www.bpwev.org for more information.
