ENGLEWOOD — Rumors, the new Wine Bar in Lemon Bay Shopping Center in Englewood, is hosting the 60th Anniversary Party of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
The event is in conjunction with BPWEV’s Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser to benefit the Adult Learner Scholarships and the organization.
The fundraiser is set for 5-8 p.m. Oct 16 at Rumors, 1807 Englewood Road. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. They are available at www.bpwev.org, or mail checks to BPWEV, P.O. Box 611, Englewood, FL 34295.
Dana Kuhn, owner of Rumors, is no stranger to BPWEV. She has been the wine merchant for the group's Wine Tasting Fundraiser for the past eight years. Her shop offers wines from a variety of regions around the world, both import and domestic, for retail sale. As soon as they receive their permit to serve food, they’ll be able to serve wine and beer by the glass, as well as house-infused wine-based cocktails and light bites.
Local woodworking artist Jacob Rhoads built the top of the wine bar, joining beautiful big slabs of solid Norfolk pine. Dana and her husband Jerry also sell chocolates created by a Sarasota chocolatier, organic olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar from Italy.
BPWEV’s Annual Wine Tasting will include a variety of delicious foods and, of course, wine to taste — eight to be exact. Simply Yum Yum bakery next door will be baking special loaves of bread to be served with olives and a dipping oil. Charcuterie will also be offered along with pairing cheeses and bruschetta.
There will be musical entertainment by the Shark Sisters, a well-known local trio that entertains at many different venues in the area.
Tickets will be sold for chances to win gifts and beautiful gift baskets. For more information about the event or BPWEV, visit www.bpwev.org.
