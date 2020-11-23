The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice are honoring longtime member Carol Kouba this month.
Kouba, a BPW member for 40 years, moved to Florida in 1958 from Newark, Ohio. She attended the University of Florida for two years and worked at Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville transcribing medical reports for eight years. That started her career in medical information management. She became an accredited record technician in 1984, a certified coding specialist in 1992, and received her bachelor of science degree in 1991 from St. Leo College, becoming the first in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree.
After her move to Englewood in 1972, she worked at the Venice Hospital where a friend encouraged her to join the local BPW Club. She went to work for Fawcett Memorial Hospital and retired from Sarasota County Health Department in 2005.
Carol became a member of the Gulf and Bay BPW in Venice in 1979 and later joined BPW Englewood Venice. She has held most offices and was president from 1996-1999.
Carol has long been the publisher of the newsletter and a member of the scholarship committee. Carol was honored several years ago as BPWEV’s Woman of the Year.
Bank welcomes Clausen
Ryan Clausen, who joined Crews Banking as a credit analyst in May of 2018, filled that position until January of this year, when he transitioned to Loan Operations, working as a loan processor and training with Quality Control specialists.
Clausen completed his requirements for the American Bankers Association Certificate in Business and Commercial Lending on May 15, and shortly thereafter was promoted to commercial banker. He recently transferred to Englewood Bank & Trust, and is now working with area businesses to design custom solutions for each company’s specific needs.
“It didn’t take Ryan long to become part of our commercial banking team,” said senior vice president and senior loan officer Kevin Casey. “His training in loan operations is serving him well in his new position, and like all our lenders, he is committed to getting to know his customers and their business needs.”
Raised in Venice, and a Venice High School graduate, Clausen earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida in 2017. He served on the Sarasota County Development Services Advisory Committee as a student member while working in the restaurant industry through high school.
“It was an experience that had a big impact on me,” Clausen said of his time on the advisory committee, “because of what I learned about civic engagement and government/business partnerships.”
Clausen subsequently spent time in food packaging, window and door manufacturing, and event/entertainment production.
“I always wanted to learn other businesses and eventually work in finance to help people in our area grow their businesses and improve our communities,” he said. “I love the family culture we have at all four Crews banks, our focus on the local community, and our commitment to stable growth.”
Clausen enjoys golf, football, baseball, spending time with family members, and visiting Florida’s parks. He may be reached at 941-473-8708, 941-271-1327 or rclausen@ebtfl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.