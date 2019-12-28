Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.