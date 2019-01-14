One of the benefits of chamber membership is having the opportunity to tell people about the products or services your business provided.
The monthly Bizz@Noon networking lunch is an occasion to do just that. Because those in attendance are there for the same reason, to tell the story about their business or organization, everyone is expecting to hear what you have to say. It’s also common for some to give compliments, about the products or services received, from others in the room. Many refer to this as “word of mouth advertising.”
This month’s networking lunch is scheduled for this Thursday at Howards Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave. The event starts at noon and is over promptly by 1 p.m. You should RSVP online at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Other Upcoming Events …
• On Wednesday night, everyone … Chamber member or not … is invited to a ribbon cutting-open house for Xpertech Auto Repair. This is an opportunity to see the recently remodeled lobby and to also congratulate the owner, Kathleen Jarosik. She was recently recognized as owning the No. 1 female-owned auto repair business in the entire country.
• On Jan. 24, the annual Chamber Banquet will be at the Boca Royal Golf & Country Club. Please make your reservations online on the Chamber website.
Community Guide Art
If you haven’t already done so, please submit the artwork for your Community Guide Ad. You can so by attaching them to an email to CommunityGuide@EnglewoodChamber.com. These community guides-membership directories are distributed to thousands of local residents as well as to many who visit our community. If you need additional information, please contact Kim Parks or me at the Chamber office.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511
