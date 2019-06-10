The second annual BFF dinner, held by the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice May 21 at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice, was a smashing success. Entertainment was presented by actress/comedian Katie Malloy presenting “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” and the talented Shark Sisters, a “totally jawsome” trio of lifelong musicians and former career women. BPWEV meets regularly every third Tuesday of each month. Its mission is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.” For information please go to: www.bpwev.org. The public is invited to all meetings. Pictured above are, from left, Katie Malloy, Brenna Larson, Beth Travers and Colleen Marren.