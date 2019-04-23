We now have more than 100 people who have graduated from the Leadership Englewood program.
Those graduates will tell you they learned more about our community than they could possibly have learned on their own. We actually have two groups of graduates. One group graduated between 2008 and 2011, and the others have graduated since 2016.
We’d like to invite all graduates, and those interested in the program, to join us tonight at Howards Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave. The reception begins at 5 p.m., and attendees will be treated to a beverage and heavy appetizers. We’d love it if earlier graduates could attend and tell the stories of how the program originally started, projects they did, etc. The more-recent graduates can share their experiences and speak to how the program has evolved.
Even though this is a free event, we asked that you RSVP at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Chamber’s week
If you don’t have a connection to the Leadership Englewood program, you can attend Chamber Night with the Stone Crabs tonight at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The Stone Crabs game against the Tampa Tarpons begins at 6:30 p.m.
You do not need to be a chamber member to attend. Advance online tickets are no longer available but, if you go to the ticket window and say you heard about the game form the Englewood Chamber, you’ll be able to buy the special $10 ticket. That ticket provides you access to the chamber picnic area.
You’ll want to get there early enough to watch the “ceremonial first pitches” thrown out. Representing the Englewood Chamber will be Amber Craft of The Island Team of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. Good luck, Amber!
• Lunch n’ Learn is Thursday at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood. The topic is Communications Skills. Free lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Online registration is required at www.PortCharlotteSCORE.org.
• An appreciation celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Project Phoenix, 36 W. Dearborn St.
Future events
• Derby Day will be May 4. This is sure to be a Kentucky Derby party you won’t want to miss. Details can be found at www.EnglewoodBeachWater Fest.com
• The Leadership Englewood Luau, presented by the Class of 2019, is 5-10 p.m. May 18 at The 40 Acres, 1500 Crestwood Road, Englewood. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix. All details, including ticket and sponsorship information is available at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com. If you would like to donate a silent auction item, call 941-234-7375 or email LeadershipEnglewood19@gmail.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.