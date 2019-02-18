The planning is underway for a breakfast reception for our Vietnam Veterans at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place on National Vietnam Veterans Day, which is March 29.
The affair will commence at 8 a.m., with the honoring of all of the military veterans who are buried in Lemon Bay Cemetery with the placement of an American Flag at each headstone. The 121 flags are being donated by Laurie and Keith Farlow, owners of Farlow’s on the Water. “During last year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony, I noticed how worn the existing flags were, and I felt they needed to be replaced,” said Farlow.
Following the brief ceremony at the cemetery, the program will move across the street to the chamber’s Community Room. Peter Mason of the Mason Financial Group has signed up as an early breakfast sponsor.
Anyone and everyone is invited to attend both the ceremony at Lemon Bay Cemetery and the reception at the Chamber. Additional details, including the opportunity to sign-up as a sponsor, will be available at www.EnglewoodChamber.com beginning March 1.
Coffee with the Rays
Wednesday morning, members of each of the area’s chambers of commerce will gather at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, with the Tampa Bay Rays for Spring Training coffee and light breakfast. Not only is this an opportunity to meet members of the other chambers, but you’ll also be to view the pristine ballfield that has been prepared for the “boys of summer.” Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Ray’s general manager Erik Neander. The event is free to the public, but an RSVP to the Chamber’s website would be appreciated.
Networking
Thursday is the date of our next BIZZ @ Noon. The venue is Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar, 2639 Placida Road, Englewood. The venue is close to being full, so you don’t want to wait any longer to make your online RSVP.
Ed Hill is the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
