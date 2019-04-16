Do you keep a list of your appointments on your phone, on a tablet or some other digital device? Maybe you’re old school and right things down on paper.
Regardless of the way you keep track of your activities, you should put that tool in front of you right now, because there are a number of things happening that you don’t want to miss. Here we go.
1. Biz@Noon is Thursday. We’ll be gathering at Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., for a great lunch and more. The program will start at noon and will conclude promptly at 1 p.m. During those 60 minutes, you’ll have the opportunity to:
• Introduce yourself to others.
• Remind people what a good referral is for you and why they should refer business to you.
• Learn a thing or two about other businesses and organizations.
• Have personal one-on-one conversations with several individuals.
• Meet some of the chamber leadership.
• Hear announcements about community events.
• … all while enjoying lunch from Ricaltini’s.
Speaking of lunch, here’s what is on the menu: chicken caesar salad, prime rib sandwich or the pasta bar. Reservations and menu selection can be made online at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. The cost is $15.
2. Leadership Englewood Alumni Social, Tuesday, at Howards Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave., beginning at 5 p.m. There’s no cost to attend but reservations are requested at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
3. Chamber Night with the Stone Crabs, April 23 at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the chamber’s website.
4. Lunch n’ Learn, April 25 at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The topic is “Communications Skills.” We’re serving free lunch at 11:30 a.m.. Online registration is required at www.PortCharlotteSCORE.org
5) Appreciation Celebration & Ribbon-Cutting ceremony, April 25 at Project Phoenix, 36 W. Dearborn St. The party starts at 5 p.m.
6) Open House & Ribbon Cutting, April 30 at Horse Power Ranch, 727 Morningside Drive. It’s 4-6 p.m.
7) Derby Day, May 4. This is sure to be a Derby Party you won’t want to miss. Details can be found at www.EnglewoodBeach WaterFest.com
8) The Leadership Englewood Luau presented by the Class of 2019, May 18 from 5-10 p.m. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix. All details, including ticket and sponsorship information is available at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.