The fifth-annual Let’s Eat! Englewood restaurant event is scheduled for Sept. 12-26.
As of press time, we currently have 22 area restaurants participating. You can find the complete list of the restaurants at LetsEatEnglewood.com. Also included on the website are many of the special menus that are being offered.
Thank you to the following for helping us make this a success: Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach Tourism, The Englewood CRA, Visit Sarasota County, Harbor Style magazine, the Englewood Review, the Englewood Sun; and Sysco.
Leadership Englewood applications
We’re getting down to the wire for submit your Leadership Englewood. I, along with our Leadership Council have had conversations with multiple people who indicated they have intentions of submitting their application, but we have yet to receive it. Now is the time to get it done. The submission deadline is Sept. 13. Visit www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Chamber past presidents
We wish to invite all past presidents to a special presentation from our current president, Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders. She will provide you with a “State of Chamber” at 11 a.m. Sept. 19. The presentation will take place at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and will last approximately 20 minutes. Following that, we want to treat you to lunch! If you’re going to be able to join us, please RSVP at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Manasota Mystique
It has been just a little more than two weeks since tickets to the 8th Annual Manasota Mystique went on sale. Already, 100 of the 250 tickets are accounted for. If you are planning to go, you are strongly encouraged to get your tickets now, before the event sells out. Thank you to the following for jumping on board as early sponsors: Key Agency, Lightspeed Voice, Center for Sight, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders, Rothco Signs & Designs, Philips Landscaping and Centennial Bank.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.