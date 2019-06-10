The third-annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt mini-golf tournament is all set for Aug. 17.
Well, it’s almost all set. So far, we’ve selected seven of the nine venue locations: The End Zone, Farlow’s on the Water, Howards Restaurant, La Stanza Ristorante, Lock ‘n Key Restaurant, The SandBar Tiki & Grille, and Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille.
We are going to have a lottery to select the final two venues on Monday. If you’d like to get your business as a venue for this event, you must enter by Friday. All of the details, including the required venue criteria, are at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Did you know that 2019 marks the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock? In fact, the exact date of one of this country’s most significant pop-culture events took place during the weekend of Aug. 17, 1969.
That’s why we’ve selected Woodstock as our theme for this year’s Englewood Beach 9!
You are invited to “Get Groovy” and register your team. More than 20 percent of the field has already been filled. There’s a limit of 125 four-person teams, so early team registration is encouraged.
The day includes a self-tour of Englewood, playing custom constructed mini-golf holes and the wrap-up party from 4-6 p.m. at The SandBar Tiki and Grille, 1975 Beach Road.
It’s at the wrap-up party where the awards will be presented for Lowest Team Score, Highest Team Score, Lowest Individual Score and Highest Individual Score. A Most Outstanding Team Costume will also receive a prize. There will also be a special costume contest for those with the hippiest and grooviest Woodstock outfit.
For complete details and online registration, visit www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Collection for our troops
The Englewood Chamber is collaborating the with area’s Rotary clubs to collect and distribute food and other items for our military troops who are serving abroad. Here are some items that can be donated:
Instant drink mixes like cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, Crystal Light or tea; beef jerky, nuts, trail mix, granola, protein bars, crackers, cookies, candy (no chocolate), gum; Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal; tuna (pouches, no cans) ramen noodle packs and cups; cooking spices, salad dressing (no glass); personal care items like deodorant, disposable razors, aspirin, ChapStick, shampoo, eye drops, small tissue packs, toilet paper packets, medicated foot powder; fun items like hand-held games, cards, Nerf balls, crosswords, sudoku and batteries (AA, AAA, D).
In addition, donations are being accepted to help offset the mailing costs. Checks can be made out to the Englewood Chamber and can also be dropped off at the office or mailed to 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, FL 34223.
Chamber events
• Today (June 11), 5-7 p.m., grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting for Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, 6436 San Casa Drive.
• Wednesday (June 12), 5-7 p.m., business card exchange, Heritage Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care, 7374 San Casa Drive.
• June 20, noon-1 p.m., BIZ at NOON networking lunch at Myakka Pines Golf Club, 2550 S. River Road.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Email him at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com
