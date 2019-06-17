People are saying some nice things about one of the Englewood Chamber's most popular programs.
“Leadership Englewood has been such a wonderful experience, and I am so thankful to have been a part of such a great group. I have learned so much about our area that I had no idea about. I have made many new friends that I know I will have for a lifetime!”
Those are the words of Nicki Lepore, manager for Farlow’s on the Water, who recently graduated with the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019.
Similar feelings are expressed by Kathleen Jarosik, owner of Xpertect Auto Repair: “My Leadership Englewood experience really deepened my appreciation for the community that I love so much! It also brought me together with so many incredible people in Englewood that I will having lasting friendships with. I highly recommend anyone that hasn’t gone through this to apply immediately for next year.”
What is Leadership Englewood?
It's a 10-month program designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the person can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020. Would you like to find out more? The class schedule, additional program details and the application are at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
New venue for Biz@Noon
We are looking forward to the Myakka Pines Golf Club hosting this month’s Biz@Noon Networking lunch. The program begins at noon and is promptly over by 1 p.m. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and speak about their business. The menu options include roast pork loin, dill salmon or a fresh garden salad. The cost is $15, and RSVPs can be made at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Field filling up quickly
The 3rd Annual Englewood Beach 9 – Putt Putt event is 60 days away from its Aug. 17 date, but already there are approximately 40 teams registered. This is the most teams we have seen registered this far out of the event.
Speaking of “far out,” the theme for this year’s affair is The 50th Anniversary of Woodstock. In additional to the traditional contest for Best Team costume, this year we’ll have a contest for the “Grooviest Golfer.” There’s a limit of 125 teams (500 people), so you are encouraged to register your team now at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Smoked Mullet luncheon
The 2019 Smoked Mullet & Englewood Legends Award Luncheon is scheduled for Friday, June 28. The event venue is once again The Waverly Restaurant. Tickets for this special affair are $27 and may be purchased on the Chamber’s website.
Ribbon cutting tonight
Please join us tonight for a special Open House / Ribbon Cutting as the Englewood Boys & Girls Club introduce their new location. The event starts at 4:30 at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
