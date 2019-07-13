Here’s some bad news and then some good news.
The bad news? Unfortunately there’s not enough space here to provide the details of all of the available chamber resources.
The good news? All of those resources will be presented during the upcoming New Member Orientation on July 24. A business does not need to be a new business in order to attend this event. In fact, existing members are encouraged to attend to receive a “refresher course” of all of the marketing tools the chamber provides to its member.
The event location is the chamber’s Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude by 10 a.m. A light breakfast will be served.
If learning about the resources of the chamber isn’t enough reason to attend, here’s another incentive. Each person who attends will receive an entry for the drawing of a 43-inch 4K Smart TV. For existing chamber members, if you bring a guest, who joins the chamber prior to the drawing, you will receive a second entry into the TV drawing.
The event is free to attend, but an online RSVP is required at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Networking lunch
This Thursday, July 18, The Lock 'N Key Restaurant, 2045 N. Beach Road, Englewood, is the venue for our next Biz@Noon Networking lunch. Have you dined at "The Lock" since they remodeled? If you haven't, this event is your chance to do so while also visiting with your fellow chamber members. As of press time, we are down to just 25 available seats, so you are encouraged to make your reservation today. Menu choices include Caprese Avocado Toast, Captiva Chicken Wrap, Prime Rib French Dip and an Island Salad. Please RSVP on the chamber’s website.
Upcoming events
• July 24, 4:30-6 p.m., Special Brokers open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Porter Contracting, 426 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West.
• July 25, 11:30 a.m., is the next Lunch n’ Learn at the chamber's Community Room. We've got free lunch, sponsored by Mike Douglass Plumbing. You can reserve your seat at PortCharlotte.Score.org.
• Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Englewood Beach 9- Putt Putt mini golf event at participating venues. More than 70 teams have already signed up. With this year's event coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, the array of participant costumes are sure to entertain. The entry fee is $25 per person or $100 per four-person team. Sign up online at EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
