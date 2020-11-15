How do you spell busy?
C-H-A-M-B-E-R … that is how I spell busy.
My third-grade teacher Miss Fendley would probably argue with me, but I enjoy a good disagreement. This week, we will mix and mingle on Wednesday for our monthly Business Card Exchange that was postponed from last week.
The “Fall Festival”-themed event is being hosted by our fun friends at Keller Williams Realty Gold. The festivities include our usual networking along with food, drinks, games, and a dunking booth. Rumor has it, you can dunk our chamber president Jonathan Varner and president-elect Brian Faro all for a good cause.
Join us from 5-7 p.m. for the fun. The following day we will enjoy a delicious lunch on the beautiful open-air patio at Landy’s Restaurant. We are very excited since this is their first time hosting our Biz@Noon. Reservations can be made online at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
The big scissors will be making two appearances this week. Today at noon, we are celebrating the grand opening of the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s new location for their resale store, 3325 S. Access Road, Englewood. Join us 4-6 p.m. Friday, as we celebrate success at Gulf Soles in The Towers, 648 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The chamber is continuing to provide guidance in helping Sarasota County small businesses and non-profits apply for funding through the C.A.R.E.S. Act Grant. There is no charge to apply or get help and you do not need to be a Chamber member. However, you do have to be a Sarasota County business or nonprofit.
Call the Chamber at 941-474-5511 to schedule an appointment. Business Consultants are available Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
We are already looking ahead to 2021. The Chamber is adding another level to our All-Star membership status. We are offering an exclusive “Super Star” level and are proud to say that current 5 Star All Stars Cape Haze Marina and Lightspeed Voice have already committed for 2021.
More details coming soon. Not a member? Not a problem. We welcome new Chamber members 24/7 with our easy “join” button on our website: EnglewoodChamber.Com. We are seriously fun business.
For the record, I spell fun E-N-G-L-E-W-O-O-D
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
