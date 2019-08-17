Approximately nine years ago, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce moved into its new, present day facility. Before that could occur, approximately 50% of the $400,000 construction cost had to be raised.
That was accomplished due to the hard work and generous donations of many. There is a large plaque mounted in the building’s lobby with the names of those responsible for generating the needed funds.
Once the construction was completed, the board of directors was confronted with the task of paying on the building’s note. Since the local economy was still recovering from the recent recession, the original payment options had been derailed.
“To the rescue” came Jon Cole, a local business owner and previous president of the chamber. He offered to carry the note. As the story goes, Jon did so without any guarantee that he would ever see 100% of the principle being paid back.
So, the question became, “How is the chamber going to pay off the note?”
Enter Scott Barber, who at the time was general manager of The Lock 'N Key Restaurant and also a past-president of the chamber.
Scott’s idea was to create a first-class event and to invite the entire community to the party. He approached Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk, owners of the Lock 'N Key, as well as Laurie and Keith Farlow, owners of Farlow’s on the Water, with his idea. The decision was made to move forward, and as the saying goes, “the rest is history." Manasota Mystique was born.
Each year, there is a theme for the event. The theme for the 2019 Manasota Mystique was revealed Wednesday.
It is interesting to note, the number of people who attended last week’s theme reveal party is approximately the same number of people that attended the very first Manasota Mystique event in 2012. Through the years, attendance has grown along with sponsorships and other donations. The event’s objective has evolved from raising funds to pay off the building to also contributing back to the community.
The results have been spectacular. In addition to paying off the note, the Manasota Mystique has donated more than $80,000 back to the community.
“When we started this event eight years ago, I never would have dreamed it would be so successful," Scott Barber said. "It has been accomplished because of the hard work of the Manasota Mystique committee and the support of the local community." Scott no longer serves on the Manasota Mystique committee but still serves as an adviser.
Co-chairs of this year’s event are Brian Faro (The Island Team of Paradise Exclusive) and Lou Cook (Signs in One Day). The scheduled date is Nov. 2, and the affair will once again take place at the picturesque Manasota Beach Club. Event details, including the opportunity to buy tickets are online: www.ManasotaMystique.com.
Englewood Beach 9
Thank you to everyone who helped make the third-annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt event a huge success. Approximately 500 people visited nine of our local restaurants on a Saturday morning and early afternoon during a time of year where there isn’t typically much consumer traffic.
We'd like to send a special thank you to our sponsors, A&F Shuttle and Transportation with Class, Castle Air Cooling & Heating, Integrity Employee Leasing, Let’s Do Sunset, Peace River Distributing, Myakka Pines Golf Club, Riding the Waves and Tailored Inspections.
Leadership Englewood
Leadership applications are still being accepted. The submission deadline is Sept. 13. www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Sunset Wine Cruise
Enjoy an evening of culinary delights, fine wine and music. Four FRLA member restaurant chefs will prepare eight special menu items that will be paired to perfection with fine wines on a sunset cruise aboard Charlotte Lady. Proceeds benefit our local High School ProStart/Culinary students in Charlotte County. Event details are available on the chamber’s website, www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
