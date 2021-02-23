The office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has a Constituent Services department which seeks to assist Floridians with issues they may be having with federal agencies.
Their offices across the state are beginning to plan for virtual mobile office hours to connect with constituents who may be having issues beginning March 1. Using Eventbrite and Skype for Business, constituents will be able to reserve a time to speak with staff either by video call or telephone.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host the virtual mobile office hours visit and will share the registration link and virtual mobile office information with anyone who may be having difficulties with a federal agency issue or wish to speak with their staff. There are currently 20-minute times blocks set up which allows six constituents to register.
Once someone registers, their office will get in touch with them with all the information they will need for their virtual meeting with their staff. If the time slots fill up quickly, longer virtual visits will be added.
These services are nonpolitical and available to all residents in the state.
Business & Community Expo
Mark your calendars for the 35th annual North Port Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to noon March 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Presented by Worksite, the Annual Business & Community Expo is free. Local businesses and organizations showcase their products and services. The public gets goodie bags filled with promotional items provided by chamber businesses, and chances to win prizes each hour, with a grand prize awarded at the end of the expo.
Cutting the ribbons
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. today at MÜV Medial Cannabis Dispensary, 5674 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. Please join us at this free event and see what types of products and services they have to offer. In an effort to follow CDC guidelines and maintain safe social distancing, attendees are requested to register in advance. Face masks will be required for this event. If you do not have one, face masks will be provided.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC at 8 a.m. Friday. Drs. Lee Gross and William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome British Open Pub 2 Go as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
