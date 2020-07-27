“To hire or not to hire.”
That might be the question today’s business owners ask themselves as they explore strategies to increase business.
It can be risky to do so. ZipRecruiter.com is one of the country’s largest job search sites. In addition to matching job applicants to potential employers, they also provide compensation information on various professions in specific locations. For example, ZipRecruiter states the average annual income of a salesperson in Englewood, Florida, is $46,961.
Even if the right person is hired, now time is needed to train the person. The new salesperson must learn the benefits of the company’s offering, but they must also become familiar with the way the company operates.
For less than 1% of the expense of a salesperson, the Englewood Chamber resources could be a cost-effective way for a business to gain new customers and generate additional revenue. With the annual cost of the chamber membership being just $297, it only takes one or two leads to justify joining.
Those resources include:
• Free lobby space provided to display business cards or other printed materials.
• Inclusion on the chamber’s website with a link to the business’ website.
• Ability to broadcast a free weekly promotional message to more than 2,500 contacts.
• Use of the chamber’s logo to provide instant credibility with potential customers.
For additional benefits of a chamber membership, please contact Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Mini-Golf Event
The field is more than half-filled for the Aug. 15 Englewood Beach 9-Putt Putt event. Full details and the lists of safety restrictions that will be in place are at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
I’d like to send out a special thank you to Reliable Cabinet Designs for being a sponsor. There are three more $200 sponsorship opportunities available.
