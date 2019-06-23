“I didn’t know the Chamber was doing that.”
Thankfully I don’t hear those words very often, but when I do, I wonder how it is possible.
Both Kim Parks, the chamber’s membership coordinator, and I devote a great deal of our time, using all of the communications tools available to us, to let people know what is happening with the Englewood Chamber. We counted 10 ways that we have to share the news of the Chamber. What are they?
1. Our website. The best source of “What’s happening at the Englewood Chamber?” is www.EnglewoodChamber.com. On the homepage, you’ll find updated lists of Featured Events, Chamber Events, Community Events and Recent News. This entire column could be devoted to just the information on the website. We’ll leave that for another day.
2. Two-Minute-Tuesday. This e-communication is electronically sent to a date base numbering more than 2,200. It’s emailed Tuesdays and is formatted to be read in two minutes or less … hence the name. Among other information, it contains a list of the next three or four upcoming events.
3. Facebook. Are you on Facebook? If so, you should find the Englewood Chamber’s page as we are adding posts to it two or three times a day.
4. Instagram. Facebook isn’t your thing, but Instagram is? Well, the Englewood Chamber is on there as well.
5. e-Blasts. For major events and happenings, we’ll send out a specific e-blast. These special announcements are sent to the same people who receive the Two-Minute Tuesday. If you are not receiving these emails, you can easily subscribe for free on the homepage of the chamber’s website.
6. Our sign. We now have a digital billboard in front of the chamber office. Our events, as well as other major community events, are on display. Make sure you take a look at this sign the next time you pass by.
7. Radio. Each Friday at approximately 8:05 a.m., WENG allows the chamber to provide a brief recap of the happenings.
8. Networking luncheons. We schedule a networking lunch each month. These lunches are hosted by selected area restaurants and provide the opportunity for attendees to talk about their businesses. We also make announcements of upcoming events.
9. After-hours. Similar to the lunches, we have monthly after-hours socials. After the door prizes are given away, we talk about the upcoming happenings.
10. Englewood Sun. And finally, since you have found this column in its new day and more-prominent location, you are aware of that we “spread the Chamber gospel” each week in the Englewood Sun.
So there you have it! Ten ways for us to share the news of the Englewood Chamber and for you to know what’s going on.
Smoked Mullet luncheon
The 2019 Smoked Mullet & Englewood Legends Award Luncheon is scheduled for Friday, June 28. The event venue is once again The Waverly Restaurant. Tickets for this special affair are $27, and can be purchased on the chamber’s website.
Seven-sentence marketing
Does a seven-sentence marketing plan sound too easy? Most Businesses are planned in the trenches, under fire from from competition and the marketplace. Spend 19 minutes to set in motion a plan that speaks clearly to your goals. This works for all kinds of businesses in all stages of growth. Use this information to create your elevator speech.
Our monthly lunch and learns are hosted by Port Charlotte SCORE, which is a chapter of The SCORE Association, a national nonprofit organization formed in 1964, which is dedicated to the formation, growth and success of the nation’s small businesses by educating and counseling entrepreneurs. SCORE volunteers are real-world professionals with time-tested knowledge are experts in accounting, finance, marketing, sales, management, business plan preparation, manufacturing, and intellectual property. Port Charlotte SCORE volunteers provide free, confidential business advice tailored to meet the needs of your small business, both start-up and existing entrepreneurs.
Don’t miss this free opportunity to find everything you need to make your business successful! Seats are limited so you are encouraged to RSVP soon. Thank you to Wampler Insurance & Financial Group for sponsoring this month’s event.
Leadership Englewood
The application deadline of Sept. 13 will be here before you know it, so you are encouraged to not put it off. Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change. Applications are now being accepted for the Class of 2020. The class schedule, additional program details and the application are online: www.LeadershipEnglewood.com .
50th Anniversary of Woodstock
The third annual Englewood Beach 9-Putt Putt event is scheduled to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. We have never seen so many teams register this far in advance of the event. It appears that the Woodstock theme has motivated people to sign up. In additional to the traditional contest for Best Team costume, this year we’ll have a contest for the “Grooviest Golfer.” There’s a limit of 125 teams (500 people), so you are encouraged to register now at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.