I often get asked, “When do you ever sleep?”
As Forrest Gump said, “When I got tired, I slept.”
The Englewood Chamber sometimes seems like we never sleep. Perhaps we are the New York of chambers … the chamber than never sleeps. We always have something going on. Some weeks more than others. This is one of those busy weeks.
Today and tomorrow we are supporting the local VFW Post 10178 with a “drive-thru” style Poppy Drive to honor our veterans. Feel free to come by and get your poppy buddy and donate to help this local post. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
Our lobby will be closed Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day, though we will be networking and noshing that evening 5-7 p.m. outside on the lawn at Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood. It is our monthly Business Card Exchange. Bring a door prize to promote your business and come mix and mingle.
The next night we will honor the graduating class of Leadership Englewood and welcome the class of 2021 at Boca Royale Golf & County Club. It will be a wonderful evening of celebration.
Then we will wrap up the week with a fun event on Saturday, Nov. 14, “Sunset Serenade, A Picnic on Lemon Bay.” It’s a fundraising event that wouldn’t be possible without the support of Brian Faro-Paradise Exclusive, Carmen & Sean Seward-KW Realty Gold, Key Agency Insurance, Karin Dubbs-Re/max Alliance Group, Lightspeed Voice, Reliable Cabinet Designs, Michael Saunders & Company, Wampler Varner Insurance Group, Xpertech, Erin Halstead-Realtor, Nicole Stiver-Custom Mortgage, Ivy’s on Dearborn and Jennifer Tucker-Cardinal Financial Company.
Today is the last chance to get your tickets.
The evening includes picnic-style food, plenty of libations, musical entertainment, a beautiful sunset on Lemon Bay and an opportunity to win a getaway stay on Don Pedro Island courtesy of Islander Properties. But wait, there is more! We have an online auction happening right now to support Sunset Serenade. So many great items that have all been donated for our generous business community. Check it out www.32auctions.com/sunsetserenade. The auction closes Friday at 9 p.m.
This is a great opportunity to kick start your Christmas shopping. Santa can probably use the help this year. I wonder when he sleeps.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
