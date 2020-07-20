The 4th Annual Englewood Beach 9–Putt Putt event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.
For those who previously participated, this year’s edition will be much different. The excitement created by the crowds at each venue and the wrap-up party will be absent. We’ll be following the suggested CDC guidelines. At no time will there be a gathering of more than 50 people. In fact, this year’s structure is designed to ensure that no more than three-four groups of four people will be present. Also, “on-deck” spots will be marked at each venue to physically distance each of the four-person teams.
So what can participants expect? We have 11 local restaurants that have committed to providing players with a fun experience. Each of these venues will have a unique mini-golf hole for you to play. Each four-person team will visit nine of the sites. At the conclusion of the day, scores will be tallied and prized will be awarded for Lowest Team Score, Lowest Individual Score, Highest Team Score and Highest Individual Score. One team will also be received the Best Costume award.
Participating restaurants include: Farlow’s on the Water, Howard’s Restaurant, Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, La Stanza Ristorante, Lock n’ Key Restaurant, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, SandBar Tiki & Grille, The End Zone Sports Grille, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, The Placida Pearl and The Waverly Restaurant & Bar.
Team registration is available online: www.EnglewoodBeach9.com. The number of available spots is limited, so teams are encouraged to sign-up today. A special to thank-you to Reliable Cabinet Designs for being a sponsor. There are three more $200 sponsorship opportunities available. Those spots can be claimed on the website.
Lunch n Learn
Imagine being recognized as the “person of authority” when people needed information. What would it do for your business if you were known as the “industry expert?” Those are the topics of our upcoming Lunch n Learn from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to attend and is taking place at the Chamber’s Community Room. Attendance is limited to just 20 people to comply with the CDC’s physical distancing guidelines. Registration is available online: www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Thank you to Xpertech Auto Repair for sponsoring this event.
