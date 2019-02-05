For more than 25 years, Captain Marian Schneider advocated for the need to respect the local environment and the need to preserve our surroundings for future generations.
She was able to make a living from her passion. There’s no way of knowing how many people gained a greater appreciation for the local environment because of their time experiencing one of her kayak tours.
Capt. Marian didn’t know it, but her business was one of the forerunners of an industry that is now called ecotourism.
In 2015, Capt. Marian was inducted into the Charlotte County Tourism Hall of Fame, which honors those who have had a substantial and long-standing body of work that has positively impacted tourism in Charlotte County. Her acceptance speech included one of her favorite sayings, “If you teach a person to love something, they will take care of it.”
Capt. Marian has written a book called “There’s a Captain in You.” At 11 a.m. Feb. 26, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase the book at the Engelood Chambers office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., and have her personally sign it. If you have an interest in learning of the many environmentally friendly exploration opportunities of our community, you should plan on attending this event.
Feature your business
The Florida Department of Transportation estimates that more than 21,000 vehicles pass the chamber’s digital billboard on State Road 776 every day.
Here are three questions for you: How many of those people might have an interest in your product or service? Would you be interested in reaching those people for one week, and it won’t cost you a penny? Do you know of another business that hasn’t yet joined the Englewood Chamber?
By providing us with the name of a business and the name of the person who can make the decision to join the Chamber, your business will receive one free week of promotion on the digital billboard. The only requirement is the business must join before the end of February. Please contact Kim Parks if you have any addition questions at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Networking
• On Wednesday, Feb. 13, The Mason Financial Group, 447 Dearborn St., will host of our next Business Card Exchange.
• Thursday, Feb. 21, is the date of our next BIZZ @ Noon luncheon. The venue is Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar, 2639 Placida Road, Englewood. Please make your reservation and menu selection at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
