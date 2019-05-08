Congratulations, Annie B's

Annie B’s Annie B’s Beef N Booze, 8501 Placida Road, was the winner of the Englewood Sun’s Reader’s Choice award for Best New Restaurant, for establishments in business for one year or less. Pictured are, from left, (front) Stacie Solomon, Debbie Babineau, Danielle Peterson, Joyce Lynch, (back) Denny Workman, Mike Julian, Mike Hobby, Dan Colvin and Cameron Overton.
