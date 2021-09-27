Dearborn ready, willing to serve customers

Even though motorists have to slip around detours on West Dearborn Street, Joni and Steve Boger of Art & Frame commended the contractor for keeping West Dearborn Street open. The Bogers, like other businesses along Dearborn, have kept their doors open during a slow September.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — The doors of shops are open all along West Dearborn Street and business owners won't let construction close them to their customers.

The $7.7 million Sarasota County West Dearborn project is underway and calls for a complete makeover of West Dearborn Street from Old Englewood Road east to the Dearborn-Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) intersection.

The project started with the installation of decorative pavers at the North Elm-Mango intersection with West Dearborn and new sidewalks on the north side of Dearborn Street. That intersection is expected to be completed Oct. 11 and the work will continue east to the intersection at Orange Street.

But while the work is focused on the intersection, the rest of West Dearborn Street remains open to traffic — and business.

Arlene Bechtold welcomes customers to Sisters Unique Boutique on West Dearborn. Hers is not the only business that has kept its doors open while Dearborn Street gets a makeover.

"They still kept the road open," said Steve Boger of Art & Frame, commending the contractor and county.

Of course, he and Joni Boger look forward to when the project will be completed.

The Bogers, like other business owners along 400 block of West Dearborn, said September is normally a slow month. With the construction, the consensus appears to be that this September is a bit slower than other Septembers they remember.

Shoppers were dropping into the various businesses, but the Bogers haven't seen as many browsers.

"We are here and bringing in new arrivals," said Arlene Bechtold of Sisters Unique Boutique. She also said she appreciates the support and patronage the local community has been giving her and other merchants so that they can survive the construction.

Workers lay new decorative bricks Monday at the North Elm-Mango intersection with West Dearborn Street. The intersection should be completed by Oct. 11. The next intersection to get a makeover will be at Orange Avenue and West Dearborn.

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is doing its part. Chamber executive director Doug Izzo pointed out how the chamber set up a special link at www.DearbornIsOpen.com that even includes maps showing how motorists can navigate their way around the detours.


Events planning

Construction be damned when Englewood wants to celebrate.

The Mango Bistro on West Dearborn is among Englewood restaurants offering special fare for the chamber's annual Let's Eat! Englewood promotion.

The chamber has also been working with the Dearborn business owners with their monthly "Shop and Stroll" that features live entertainment and refreshments, and, Bechtold said, the merchants offer "deep discounts." Check the chamber's DearbornIsOpen link for the next Shop and Stroll.

Pioneer Plaza, a public gathering place on West Dearborn, is seeing the construction of a band shell, restrooms, sidewalks, lighting and other amenities. Construction is expected to last well into March.

That's not stopping the start of the fall-winter farmers markets on Dearborn Street, scheduled to kick off the season Oct. 7.

While West Dearborn gets its makeover, construction has begun on the foundation of a band shell for Pioneer Plaza at 300 block of West Dearborn. But that's not stopping the start of the fall-winter farmers markets along Dearborn. The first market day is set for Oct. 7.

Newly formed Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset will be staging the traditional nonprofit market that's traditionally been in Pioneer Park, but this year vendors will set up a short distance away at Rowley Insurance, Suncoast Architect and other properties.

All the ancillary farmer market vendors are expected back, said Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager Debbie Marks.

Then, too, the Old Englewood Village Association is preparing to stage the annual Halloween Safe Walk along Dearborn Street on Oct. 31. For more information, visit OEVA's website, englewoodfl.org.

"We anticipate a busy winter," said Dan Klein of Culture Coffee. He's planning on live music to coincide with the Thursday farmers markets.

The way that the Dearborn project is progressing, Klein said "It's not really a big deal."

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

