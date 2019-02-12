As he has done for a number of years, Peter Mason, and the staff of the Mason Financial Group, will host the February Business Card Exchange for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
All chamber members are invited to take advantage of this informal networking opportunity. If you are new member of the chamber, and this will be your first Business Card Exchange, please make it a point to speak with Kim Parks, our membership coordinator, or myself, so we may introduce you to others who could be the source of your next referral.
If your business is not yet a chamber member, you are welcome to join us to “kick the tires.” Wednesday’s party begins at 5 p.m. Bring plenty of business cards. Businesses are also encouraged to bring a small door prize gift as a way to further highlight your business.
Mason Financial Group is at 447 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Shop Local
The chamber’s affair at the Mason Financial Group office will not be the only event taking place on West Dearborn Street Wednesday evening. The “Shop Local” initiative of the Dearborn Street merchants begins at 4 p.m. Each participating merchant will offer shopping incentives and some may offer refreshments. This event is open to everyone.
Feature your business
There are 16 days left for your business to qualify for a week’s worth of free advertising on the chamber’s digital billboard. It’s this easy: Simply provide us with a new member referral and if that business joins the chamber before the end of February, your name will be “up in lights.” Please contact Kim Parks if you have any addition questions at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com. Note: the Florida Department of Transportation estimates that more than 21,000 vehicles pass the chamber’s digital billboard every day.
Please join us for lunch
Thursday, Feb. 21, is the date of our next Bizz@Noon. The venue is Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar, 2639 Placida Road, Englewood. Please make your reservation and menu selection at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.^p
