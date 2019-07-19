RELeabor072119a

New members of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors are welcomed at the recent orientation. Pictured are, from left, (front) Valerie Turner of RE/Max Anchor Realty, Melanie Serrato of Mission One Builders, Jennifer Chism of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Mary Jo Claudius of Michael Saunders & Co., and Anna Jones of Exit King Realty, (second row) Christian Saville of Exit King Realty, Aleda Dozier of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, and Joyce Ingrassia of Keller Williams Realty Gold, (third row) Brian Faro of EABOR’s Professional Development Committee, and Kathleen White of Keller Williams Realty Gold, and EABOR president Mark Spurgeon of Boca Grande Real Estate.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Englewood Area Board of Realtors held their New Member Orientation on July 16.

The board welcomed nine new agents to its membership. EABOR Realtors are more than agents, they are professional members of The National Association of Realtors. By becoming a member of NAR, they are part of America’s largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members.

EABOR has been the local voice for real estate since 1962. EABOR’s mission statement is clear: “To protect private property rights and help EABOR maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and achieve the maximum level of success for their profession and community.”

Keep in touch with EABOR on social media by following them on Twitter, Facebook and on Instagram@EABORFL.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments