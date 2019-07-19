New members of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors are welcomed at the recent orientation. Pictured are, from left, (front) Valerie Turner of RE/Max Anchor Realty, Melanie Serrato of Mission One Builders, Jennifer Chism of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Mary Jo Claudius of Michael Saunders & Co., and Anna Jones of Exit King Realty, (second row) Christian Saville of Exit King Realty, Aleda Dozier of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, and Joyce Ingrassia of Keller Williams Realty Gold, (third row) Brian Faro of EABOR’s Professional Development Committee, and Kathleen White of Keller Williams Realty Gold, and EABOR president Mark Spurgeon of Boca Grande Real Estate.