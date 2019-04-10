REeabor041419a

New members of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors include, from left (front) Michael Skehan of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Millie Morrell of Atlanta Communities Real Estate, Rachel Borg of Edgerton Realty & Development, Linda Daniel of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Debra Harmon of Paradise Exclusive, Andrea Sathler of Exit King Realty, (back row) Robert Gibb of Gulf Cove Appraisal, Tonya Cher of Cher Real Estate, Daniel Wojcik of Boca Grande Real Estate, Mary Wilkins of MR Realty & Investment, Jason Badrian of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Richard Lewis of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, and Peter Sieglaff Jr. of Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Englewood Area Board of Realtors recently held new member orientation. EABOR welcomed 13 new agents to its membership.

By becoming a member, Realtors are more than just agents, they are professional members of The National Association of Realtors. By becoming a member of NAR, they are part of America's largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members.

EABOR has been the local voice for real estate since 1962. EABOR’s mission statement is clear: “To protect private property rights and help EABOR maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and achieve the maximum level of success for their profession and community." Keep in touch with EABOR on social media by following them on Twitter and Instagram @EABORFL and like them on Facebook. For more information, call 941-474-6664 or visit www.englewoodareaboardofrealtors.com.

