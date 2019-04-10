The Englewood Area Board of Realtors recently held new member orientation. EABOR welcomed 13 new agents to its membership.
By becoming a member, Realtors are more than just agents, they are professional members of The National Association of Realtors. By becoming a member of NAR, they are part of America's largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members.
EABOR has been the local voice for real estate since 1962. EABOR’s mission statement is clear: “To protect private property rights and help EABOR maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and achieve the maximum level of success for their profession and community." Keep in touch with EABOR on social media by following them on Twitter and Instagram @EABORFL and like them on Facebook. For more information, call 941-474-6664 or visit www.englewoodareaboardofrealtors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.