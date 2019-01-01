The Annual Gala and Awards Banquet for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Jan. 24 at The Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. The program will include a recap of the concluded year by 2018 chamber board president Keith Farlow along with the 2019 vision by incoming president Mary Smedley.
The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of yearly chamber awards and recognition. The public is encouraged to nominate their favorite businesses in the following categories: Business-of-the-Year (small, medium and large), Daytime and Evening Dining, New Business, Non-Profit Organization and the Spirit Award. Nomination forms and criteria is available at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
The deadline for nominations is noon on Monday, Jan. 14.
Previous award winners include Hinck Private Wealth Management, Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, Michael Saunders & Company, Ivy’s on Dearborn, The Englewood Sun^p, Lemon Bay Historical Society, The Light House Grill at Stump Pass, and Farlow’s on the Water. Last year’s Spirit Award Winner was Scott Barber of The Sandbar Tiki & Grille.
Chamber events
• Jan. 9, the Chamber’s Business Card Exchange will take place on Dearborn Street Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., and is being hosted by Salto Entertainment. This takes place the day before opening night of “Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium.” You won’t want to miss this.
• Jan. 16. Ribbon-cutting and open house for Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road, Englewood. This is an opportunity to see the lobby remodeling and to also congratulate owner Kathleen Jarosik, who was recently recognized as the No. 1 Female-Owned Auto Repair business in the entire country.
• Jan. 17, and occurring on the third Thursday of each month, Bizz@Noon networking lunch.
• Jan. 24. Annual Chamber Banquet at Boca Royal Golf & Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road, Englewood. Please make your reservations at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
Community Guide
There’s still time for you to reserve your advertising spot in the upcoming Community Guide and Membership Directory. Not only is this mailed to perspective visitors and seasonal guests, but year-round Englewood residents have referred to this as their “phone book” when looking for local goods and services. Send an email to CommunityGuide@EnglewoodChamber.com for details.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.^p
