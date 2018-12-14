Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.