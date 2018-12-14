ENGLEWOOD — Lewis Willis enjoyed his first day Friday as the franchise owner of the Sunoco 7-Eleven on Englewood’s South McCall Road.
It’s been in the works for months, but this week 7-Eleven unveiled its newest franchised store at the Sunoco station in Englewood. Willis, an Englewood resident, has 25 years experience managing convenience stores in Indiana and Florida.
“The 7-Eleven corporation wants (local) manager ownership of its stores,” Willis said Friday.
The McCall Road Sunoco had been a corporately owned filling station and convenience store before 7-Eleven franchised its operation to Willis.
The Englewood Sunoco 7-Eleven is one of a wave of stores converting. In 2017, the Texas-based 7-Eleven corporation acquired 1,030 Sunoco stations and convenience stores in 17 states for a reported $3.3 billion.
Not every local Sunoco station — like the one at the corner of Placida and Osprey roads — will be transformed into a 7-Eleven.
“The acquisition of over 1,000 Sunoco stores supports our accelerated growth strategy, and we look forward to serving these great new customers,” said Joe DePinto, 7‑Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer in a prepared statement after the original acquisition.
The 7-Eleven corporation is actually a subsidiary of Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., the parent company that operates more than 65,000 convenience stores in 18 countries.
The Englewood Sunoco convenience store bares all the earmarks of 7-Elevens, including having its own trademarked Slurpee machine and serving Big Gulp soft drinks.
“The nice thing about 7-Eleven is that a store can add or delete products,” Willis said. “We can find and stock the products our customers want.”
The Sunoco fuel will remain the same and so will the employees at the Englewood Sunoco, Willis said. He’s also expecting to hire additional employees. Willis is looking for employees who are “people who want to stay” and be a longtime employee at his store.
