Beverly Hess knew what she was doing when she named her store Frames By the Thousands & Gallery. I’ve never seen such a vast assortment of frames in my life.
The frames are displayed all over the place in every color, shape, size, design, motif or look you could dream of. They are available in painted, unfinished or in kits, so you can create your own look.
There is a lot more to the store then just frames, though. Beverly has a true art center with every form of art and creativity you can ask for. As for art supplies, she has everything an artist needs and uses, and at discounted prices. The supplies include oil and acrylic paints, watercolor paints, canvasses, easels, palettes, brushes. Whether you are a budding Picasso or someone just starting out, she has everything you need to make your work a piece of art.
Beverly and her husband are world-class photographers, and you can see their work throughout the store. Many are framed photos, and others are their works in a giclee presentation.
Giclee is a way of making fine digital prints on inkjet printers. Simply put, it’s a process for making a photo look like a painting on canvas. The ones Beverly has on display are simply beautiful, and many of the pictures were taken by her or her husband. The ones on the lighthouses of Boca Grande would be a tribute to any room of your house.
Frames By the Thousands has been in Englewood since 1980, and Beverly has owned it since 1991. That is 30 years of quality art restoration, photo copy, and giclee works in all forms.
Frames and art supplies are what have made her and her store famous around town, but she carries quite an assortment of exclusive giclee artist note cards. The quality and look of the cards will make you want to buy on the spot. They look and feel like original art works and some are photos taken from around the area. The cards are designed by her sister-in-law and are available only at Frames By The Thousand. Once you see them, you may be more apt to keep them rather then send them to someone else.
This is truly a place for artists whether they are an old pro or just starting out. By the way if you are just starting out, there is a host of “How To Art” books there for your perusal.
Beverly through the years has won and earned many “Best Of Englewood” plaques for her work in framing and artist supplies. If you have any art inclination or have the itch to start, you have to visit her at 110 W. Dearborn St. The phone number is 941-474-4413. Beverly will be happy to answer any of your questions and spend the time to help and advise. I think you need to drop in and see all that is offered though.
