You might think of Smoky Mountain Handmade Candles as a small business on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street.
Marty Fabiszak will set you straight.
“We aren’t so small,” he explains. “We also have a Venice location on West Venice Avenue and one in Murdock” at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
What initially drew me into the Englewood store was the scents of the candles, soaps, creams and scrubs, which are all handmade right there.
Marty got his start when he was 11 in Brockton, New Jersey, and it has been one success after another ever since. At one time, he had vendor stalls in the Dome Flea Market in South Venice, another at the Sun Flea Market in Port Charlotte and a third at a market in Fort Myers. That’s when he decided it was time to find some permanent locations to market his fast-selling products.
He now offers 129 different scents in candles. He and his son Charles develop get new scents all the time to experiment with. They are constantly looking for the newest fragrances.
I’d imagine it’s quite a bit of fun in coming out with different fragrances all the time. For one thing, it encourages customers to keep coming back to see what’s new. You also get quick feedback: If a new scent gets a good reaction, it’s keeper — if not, you try something else.
The candle scents include Chili Pepper, Balsam Fir, Honeysuckle, Jasmine, Cherry Almond, and and many more specialty scents like Downy Blue Ultra, a dead-ringer for the fabric softener.
Smoky Mountain uses 100 percent palm wax for clean-burning candles. Most of their varieties are available in 12-ounce and 26-ounce sizes in sturdy glass containers. They also offer tea candles and Wood Wick candles.
Smoky Mountain Bath & Body’s line includes soaps, shampoos, body scrubs, moisturizers, shower gels, bubble baths and fizzing bath bombs, hand sanitizers … just about anything you can think of. Some are infused with Vitamin C, others with natural tea. There’s even a men’s line that features body soap, moisturizer and shaving soap.
One of the soap scents that caught my nose was Pine Tar, something you might not think of to clean your skin. But the aroma will catch you, and its beneficial qualities are well-known.
The store on West Dearborn features other items as well, including a line of essential oils, plus natural scrubbers, soap dishes and many other accessories.
Marty says Smoky Mountain has many customers from all over America who come into the store love what they see and smell. Marty ships their product all over the United States and many places all over the world.
In Englewood they are at 457 W. Dearborn St. Their Venice location is 305-A W. Venice Ave., and in Port Charlotte at Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, just across from Bath & Body Works. You might want to check out www.smokymtcandles.com, and like them on Facebook for updated scents.
