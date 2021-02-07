A Place for Mom Inc., the largest senior living referral service in North America, has named Grand Villa of Englewood as SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 award winner.
The designation represents the best of the best in senior living providers as determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services. This exclusive designation honors only the top 3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.
“Our staff has worked around the clock to make our residents comfortable and safe, and we’re so very happy to see that effort recognized and appreciated,” said Lori Clark, executive director of Grand Villa of Englewood. “We’re also very fortunate to have an exceptionally supportive parent company; from our COVID support team to never having to worry about having enough PPE, the safety of our residents and staff members has been the top priority.”
A Place for Mom surveyed families that moved into a senior living community over the past six months, and as was reflected in many of the top reviews, the senior living industry has remained critical throughout the pandemic. To learn more about the Best of 2021 Senior Living Awards, please visit www.senioradvisor.com/awards/best-assisted-living. To learn more about Grand Villa of Englewood, visit www.grandvillaenglewood.com.
Brakes for Kids
This February and March, Xpertech Auto Repair is partnering with Atlanta-based NAPA Auto Parts to support the nationally recognized Brakes for Kids charity event. Xpertech, 101 N McCall Road, Englewood is offering free brake pads and shoes with any brake repair. In addition, they will also donate 10% of all brake repair proceeds will be donated to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers.
The mission of St. Jude’s is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay.
Business and Profession Women
Veronika Winksi, known was the Queen of Reinvention, will be the speaker at the Feb. 16 meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice. After eight years in the corporate world, Winksi reinvented her own life and now helps other women do the same as speaker and a coach.
The BPWEV's mission is “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.” The group meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Check-in is at 5:15 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The public is invited to all meetings. Reservations are required via www.bpwev.org.
