Q: When did you open your business?
A: “We opened in January of this year.”
Q: How many employees do you have?
A: “We currently have four.”
Q: What is your most popular item?
A: “Our arugala, Everglades tomatoes, and our bananas.”
Q: What’s the hardest part about your business?
A: “The seasonal aspect of it can be challenging.”
Q: What sets you apart from other businesses?
A: “The fact that what we sell is grown on site.”
Q: What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A: “Well at this point we need that advice. We are very new and receptive to any advice.”
Q: What’s the future hold for your business?
A: “We would like to expand and add more produce. We are thinking of adding sugar cane ginger juice. We are going to start making popsicles made from various things that we grow here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.