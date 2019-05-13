Like the Leadership Englewood classes before them, the Class of 2019 has created what promises to be an enjoyable fundraising event.
The Leadership Luau is set 5 p.m. this Saturday. The venue is The 40 Acres, 1500 Crestwood Road, right here in Englewood.
This event is the culmination of an experience that started back in October when 20 current and future community leaders met for the first time as the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019. The work that has been done is nothing short of amazing. This year’s class project is one that people will talk about long after it is over. Attendees will enjoy an evening full of fun, food and fire! There will be live entertainment, plenty of fine food to experience including a pig roast, plus a silent/chance auction and a cash bar. Tickets are $65, and can be purchased at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Charities to benefit
The Leadership Englewood Class has announced that the following charities that will receive a portion of the proceeds from their event. They are Meals on Wheels in Englewood, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix. If are you an advocate for any of these charities, you are encouraged to purchase a ticket or two, become a sponsor and simply make a donation. All can be done at the website.
Thank you, sponsors
The following businesses have each already donated more than $1,000: Key Agency, Michael Saunders & Company of Englewood, Rowley Insurance Agency, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, The Boca Beacon, Englewood CRA, Farlow’s on the Water, West Coast Trailer, BNI, Englewood Community Hospital, The Englewood Sun, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Hanks Moving, the Island Team of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Suncoast Auto Parts NAPA.
There are more than 50 other businesses and individuals who are sponsors, many of whom are graduates of Leadership Englewood. If you are a graduate, but haven’t yet gotten involved, you are encouraged to do so. Thank you to everyone for you support.
Attention new members
If you signed up to join the Englewood Chamber during our May Day membership drive blitz, your new member incentives are waiting for you at the chamber office. One of those incentives is a free ticket to Saturday’s Luau. If you are not able to make it by the chamber office, please contact us and we’ll make other arrangements.
Upcoming
• May 16, noon-1 p.m., Biz@Noon at LaStanza Ristorante, 285 Dearborn St. Please RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
• May 22, 5-7 p.m., new member reception for Your CBD Store of Englewood, 2650 S. McCall Road.
• May 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Free Lunch n Learn: “Budgeting to Sustain and Grow your Business” in the chamber’s Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. Sponsored by Englewood Community Hospital.
• May 23, 5:30-7 p.m, Tri-Chamber event at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. This annual event is always well-attended by the members of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the Englewood Chamber. The cost to attend is $5 or chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
