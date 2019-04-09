‘You’ve got to shoot the ducks when they’re flying!”
That an expression that one of my peers would use when speaking about the need to be focused on the business at hand.
That statement is particularly relevant when we talk about the need to service our seasonal population.
During this extremely busy time of year, it can be challenging for business owners to take the time to take advantage of the networking opportunities of the Chamber. However, now that the end of our season is within sight, it’s a good time to reconnect with your fellow Chamber members.
You’ll have two chances to do that in the next 10 days.
Business card exchange
Castle Air Cooling & Heating, 121 N. McCall Road, will be the venue Wednesday night for April’s After-Hours Social Networking event. The event starts at 5 p.m., and you are encouraged to bring a small gift to be given away as a door prize. Blaise, Kathy and the entire staff of Castle Air always put on a good party. If you haven’t yet made the wise decision to join the Chamber, you are encouraged to attend to learn more about what we do.
Biz@Noon
April 18 is the date of our next networking lunch. We’ll be gathering at Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., for a great lunch and more. The program will start at noon and will conclude promptly at 1 p.m. During those 60 minutes, you’ll have the opportunity to
• Introduce yourself to others.
• Remind people what a good referral is for you and why they should refer business to you.
• Learn a thing or two about other businesses and organizations.
• Have personal one-on-one conversations with several individuals.
• Meet some of the Chamber leadership.
• Hear announcements about community events.
• Enjoy a delicious Ricaltini’s lunch!
Speaking of lunch, here’s what is on the menu: chicken caesar salad, prime rib sandwich or the pasta bar. Reservations and menu selection can be made at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. The cost is $15.
Other April events
• Leadership Englewood Alumni Social, 5 p.m. April 23 at Howards Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave. There’s no cost to attend, but reservations are requested at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com
• Chamber Night with the Stone Crabs on April 23. Joint Chamber Mixer starts at 5 p.m. on the boardwalk in left-center field. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the chamber’s website.
• Lunch n’ Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The topic is “Communications Skills.” Free lunch. Online registration is required at www.PortCharlotteSCORE.org.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
