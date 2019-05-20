Congratulations to the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019. More than 250 people gathered Saturday evening to experience their Hawaiian Leadership LUAU. Guests were treated to a terrific show by authentic South Pacific dancers, a silent auction, lots of food, as well as fun events.
The affair was the created as a fundraising event of the leadership class.
One of the stated objectives of the Leadership Englewood program is “to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.”
With that in mind, this year’s class designated the following organizations to receive funds from their Leadership Luau: Meals on Wheels in Englewood, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, and Project Phoenix. The amount of funds being distributed to those organizations will be announced at the class graduation, which will be June 6.
This event would not have been possible if not for the following businesses have each already donated more than $1,000: Lightspeed Voice, Key Agency, Michael Saunders & Company, Rowley Insurance Agency, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, The Boca Beacon, Englewood CRA, Farlow’s on the Water, West Coast Trailer, BNI, Englewood Community Hospital, The Englewood Sun, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Hank’s Moving, the Island Team of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Suncoast Auto Parts-NAPA. There were more than 50 other businesses and people, who also were sponsors at various level. Thank you to all.
Help feed the troopsThe Englewood Chamber is collaborating the with area’s Rotary Clubs to collect and distribute food and other items for our military troops who are serving abroad. Here’s a list of items that can be dropped off at the Englewood Chamber’s lobby at 601 S. Indiana Ave.:
Instant drink mixes like cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, Crystal Light or tea; beef jerky, nuts, trail mix, granola, protein bars, crackers, cookies, candy (no chocolate), gum; Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal; tuna (pouches, no cans) ramen packs and cups, cooking spices, salad dressing (no glass); personal care items like deodorant, disposable razors, aspirin, ChapStick, shampoo, eye drops, small tissue packs, toilet paper packets, medicated foot powder; fun items like hand-held games, cards, Nerf balls, crosswords, sudoku and batteries (AA, AAA, D).
In addition, donations are being accepted to help offset the mailing costs. Checks can be made out to the Englewood Chamber and can also be dropped off at the office or mailed to 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, FL 34223.
This week’s events
• May 22, 5-7 p.m., New Member Reception for Your CBD Store, 2650 S. McCall Road.
• May 23, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Free Lunch ‘n Learn, “Budgeting to Sustain and Grow your Business.” Chamber’s Community Room. Sponsored by Englewood Community Hospital.
• May 23, 5:30-7 p.m., Tri-Chamber event, Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Engelwood. This annual event is always well attended by the members of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the Englewood Chamber. The cost is $5 for chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
